  4. Бизнес-центр FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS

Тирана, Албания
$27,928
$37/м²
0.3322032
17.4121918
27 612.4159000
ID: 32616
Дата обновления: 09.10.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    Албания
  • Область / штат
    Центральная Албания
  • Район
    Тирана (область)
  • Город
    Тирана

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    20

О комплексе

760 SQM PREMISES FOR RENT AT "TWIN
TOWERS", BOULEVARD "DESHMORET E KOMBIT",
The premises are located in one of the most elite areas of Tirana, at the "Twin Towers" building on the main boulevard. There is access from this boulevard through the main entrance of Twin Towers.
The premises are on the first floor, above the ground floor, facing the street and a glass facade extending over the surface that allows maximum advertising, great importance of business in the heart of our metropolis and high visibility. This very wide glass facade provides fantastic views of the Pyramid, the Prime Minister's Office, the Parliament and the entire extension of the most important boulevard of Albania.

Местонахождение на карте

Здравоохранение

