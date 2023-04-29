Real estate in Odessa: comfortable residential and commercial properties close to the Black Sea

Odessa is a densely populated port city in the southern part of Ukraine. It is located on the Black Sea coast, making it an attractive tourist destination. The city is famous for its extensive beach areas, developed transport network and an extensive number of unique attractions.

The benefits of buying a property in Odessa

Odessa is one of the warmest and greenest cities in Ukraine. Buying property here provides:

living in a place with a good environment;

spending the summer on the best beaches of the Black Sea;

being able to earn money on accommodation by renting it out to tourists.

Odessa is suitable not only for temporary but also for permanent residence. The city has a well-developed infrastructure, with many supermarkets, hospitals and educational institutions. Foreigners can easily find a job due to the large number of industrial enterprises, shopping centres and business establishments.

What property is available for sale

Foreign buyers have the opportunity to buy a one, two, or three bedroom apartment in Odessa. This is the most common option in the local housing market. Such properties are predominantly found within the city. In the secondary market a sq. m. is priced at 500-1500 Euro. In new buildings from the developer and residential complexes — 2 times more expensive.

The sale of private houses in Odessa is also active. They are often located on the outskirts or in the suburbs. The price per square metre of suburban properties ranges from 300 to 1,500 euros. Prices depend on their condition, the size of the plot and the distance from the city.

In addition to residential real estate, restaurants, cafes and hotels are also for sale in large quantities. These properties are of keen interest to foreign investors. Buying such properties gives an opportunity to earn well in the tourist season, especially if they are located near the sea.

Buy residential and commercial property in Odessa together with the land. The exception is land of strategic importance to the country. The cost of commercial properties is often the same as for residential properties.

Odessa is one of the most attractive places in Ukraine for living. The city is notable for its mild climatic conditions and well developed tourist sphere. Find out what properties are available here on the REALTING platform.