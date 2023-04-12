Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Houses

Houses and homes for sale in Ukraine

cottages
8
townhouses
5
House To archive
Clear all
2 446 properties total found
4 room housein Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 164,890
4 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 240 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 247,335
3 room housein Altestove, Ukraine
3 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 26,566
4 room housein Avanhard, Ukraine
4 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 198 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 96,186
3 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 135 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 130,080
4 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 305 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 183,211
2 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 32,062
4 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 127 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 117,255
4 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 240 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 109,927
5 room housein Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
5 room house
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 153 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 26,566
2 room housein Fontanka, Ukraine
2 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 88 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 114,507
5 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 280 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 365,507
3 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 36,642
4 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 158 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 302,299
Housein Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,489
3 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 135 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 182,295
2 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 34,352
4 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 165 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 169,471
5 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 316,040
4 room housein Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 146,569
4 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 320,620
Housein Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 17,863
2 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 23,817
3 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 30,230
3 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 35,726
Housein Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 17,863
Housein Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 11,909
6 room housein Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
6 room house
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 240 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 76,033
4 room housein Tairove, Ukraine
4 room house
Tairove, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 218 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 45,803
3 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 63,208

Regions with properties for sale

in Chornomorsk
in Nova Dolyna Rural Council
in Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council
in Maiaky Rural Council
in Zatoka

Properties features in Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

Which cities in Ukraine are the most popular ones for buying real estate

Most often, foreigners buy real estate in the capital and the cities with millions of residents. Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro attract foreign citizens for the following reasons: 

  • well-developed infrastructure; 
  • extensive opportunities for entrepreneurship; 
  • a large number of job opportunities; 
  • high-quality health service; 
  • access to higher education. 

Odessa is also quite popular. Here you can buy a private house in the center or on the coast for renting it out. The other popular cities are Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Uzhgorod. 

What is the average price of a private house in Ukraine

You can buy a house for $4,000-10, 000 within small communities. In regional centers, the cost starts from $19,000. In Kyiv, the low-price real estate segment is sold at a price of $ 433 per sq m. The average cost per sq m in a modern household reaches $1,746. 

Are there any benefits for foreigners who buy property in Ukraine

Buying a private house in Ukraine at a price of $100,000 or more, a foreigner cannot expect to automatically be granted a residence permit/permanent residence. To apply for citizenship, you need to register a company and make a purchase as a corporate customer. Credit and installment issues are discussed on an individual basis.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir