Houses and homes for sale in Ukraine

Which cities in Ukraine are the most popular ones for buying real estate

Most often, foreigners buy real estate in the capital and the cities with millions of residents. Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro attract foreign citizens for the following reasons:

well-developed infrastructure;

extensive opportunities for entrepreneurship;

a large number of job opportunities;

high-quality health service;

access to higher education.

Odessa is also quite popular. Here you can buy a private house in the center or on the coast for renting it out. The other popular cities are Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Uzhgorod.

What is the average price of a private house in Ukraine

You can buy a house for $4,000-10, 000 within small communities. In regional centers, the cost starts from $19,000. In Kyiv, the low-price real estate segment is sold at a price of $ 433 per sq m. The average cost per sq m in a modern household reaches $1,746.

Are there any benefits for foreigners who buy property in Ukraine

Buying a private house in Ukraine at a price of $100,000 or more, a foreigner cannot expect to automatically be granted a residence permit/permanent residence. To apply for citizenship, you need to register a company and make a purchase as a corporate customer. Credit and installment issues are discussed on an individual basis.