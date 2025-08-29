Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Ukraine

Odesa
1149
Odesa Oblast
1720
Lymanka
244
Velykodolynske
12
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Lymanka, Ukraine
6 bedroom house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
House – Suvignon -2, 25 hundred square meters, S - 2000M2 luxury and status, garage - 100 m2…
$3,76M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 bedroom house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
$365,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 bedroom house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Plot Square: 3 acres of land (state act)   Red brick house, monolithic ceiling, basalt wo…
$255,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ukraine

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go