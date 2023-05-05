Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chornomorsk, Ukraine

8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 14/25
€ 13,608
1 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/10
€ 47,174
5 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
5 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 208,653
3 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
3 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 204,118
9 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
9 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 11
Area 594 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 407,328
4 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
4 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 282 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 381,019
7 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
7 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 163,294
5 room house in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
5 room house
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 352 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 72,575
