Apartments and flats for sale in Ukraine

14 010 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 250,000
2 Pyrogova St. Kyiv Shevchenkivskyi District Spacious two-sided apartment with designer r…
1 room apartmentin Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 147,000
Sale of a 2-room apartment in the residential complex "New England" Holosiivsky…
1 room apartmentin Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 8/24 Floor
€ 137,409
SF-2-564-240 I am selling a wonderful two-room apartment, Oasis residential complex, Kyiv, …
1 room apartmentin Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 119,087
SF-2-477-695 No commission for the buyer! Sale of 1 room in the residential complex French…
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 38,474
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 67,788
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 13,741
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 13/17 Floor
€ 33,894
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 15/25 Floor
€ 44,887
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 53,131
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 21,985
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 32,978
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 97 m² 7/16 Floor
€ 91,606
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 26,566
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 105,347
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 49 m² 10/24 Floor
€ 70,536
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 45,803
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 34,352
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 48 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,551
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 31,604
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 85 m² 13/17 Floor
€ 183,211
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 13/16 Floor
€ 27,482
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 50,383
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 4/24 Floor
€ 73,285
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 31,145
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 92 m² 7/22 Floor
€ 96,186
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 59,544
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 64,124
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 6/25 Floor
€ 32,172
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 34,810

Where do people most often buy apartments in Ukraine

Real estate in the country’s capital has always been quite popular. Both Ukrainians and foreign citizens seek to buy real estate in Kyiv. There is also considerable demand for apartments located in Odessa, Lviv, and Kharkiv. 

What is the average price for apartments in Ukraine

The most expensive real estate is in Kiev. The price of a one-room apartment here varies from 30 to 35 thousand euros. In the posh areas, the price of apartments is set in the range of 40-50 thousand euros. 

In the following cities, real estate is much cheaper: 

  • Mariupol; 
  • Zaporizhia; 
  • Chernihiv. 

Here, apartments with a floor area of 30-40 m2 can be purchased for 8-9 thousand euros. On the outskirts, real estate is even cheaper — within 7500 euros. 

What terms must be observed to buy an apartment in Ukraine

Foreign citizens are allowed to buy housing in the country. Different banks in Ukraine offer numerous mortgage programs for foreigners. It is important to note that foreign citizens need to have a Ukrainian passport to get a mortgage. Only a certain list of persons who have good reasons for obtaining citizenship can actually get it.

