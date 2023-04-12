Where do people most often buy apartments in Ukraine

Real estate in the country’s capital has always been quite popular. Both Ukrainians and foreign citizens seek to buy real estate in Kyiv. There is also considerable demand for apartments located in Odessa, Lviv, and Kharkiv.

What is the average price for apartments in Ukraine

The most expensive real estate is in Kiev. The price of a one-room apartment here varies from 30 to 35 thousand euros. In the posh areas, the price of apartments is set in the range of 40-50 thousand euros.

In the following cities, real estate is much cheaper:

Mariupol;

Zaporizhia;

Chernihiv.

Here, apartments with a floor area of 30-40 m2 can be purchased for 8-9 thousand euros. On the outskirts, real estate is even cheaper — within 7500 euros.

What terms must be observed to buy an apartment in Ukraine

Foreign citizens are allowed to buy housing in the country. Different banks in Ukraine offer numerous mortgage programs for foreigners. It is important to note that foreign citizens need to have a Ukrainian passport to get a mortgage. Only a certain list of persons who have good reasons for obtaining citizenship can actually get it.