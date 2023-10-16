Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
76
Krasici
62
Donja Lastva
15
Radovici
12
Lepetane
8
Gradiosnica
5
164 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful villa with an authentic Mediterranean look is located in Tivat, right on the sea…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive villa for sale in Krašići, Bay of Kotor - First line to the sea! This beautiful vi…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A luxury villa built in 2017 is for sale in a beautiful location in Krašići, Tivat Municipal…
€1,70M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury villa for sale in Tivat in a fantastic location. It was built in 2019. The area of th…
€600,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
For sale is a beautiful villa located right on the seashore in Tivat. The villa covers an ar…
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
We present to you a beautiful villa located on the first line to the sea in the idyllic town…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 293 m²
Eco-villa on the Lushtitsa Peninsula with its own beach, pool and garden. External finishes:…
€1,60M
Villa 2 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Two new villas for sale in Tivat, Krashichi. The area of villa 1 is 200 m2, the area of the …
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
For sale a spacious house of 164m2 located on a plot of 323m2. On the ground floor there is …
€400,000
Villa 2 room villa in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 175 m²
For sale beautiful villa in the Tivata area, a 5-minute drive from the airport and a 10-m…
€419,000
Villa 5 room villa in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 221 m²
For sale a large three-story house with three separate apartments, each with a separate entr…
€330,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
House for sale with panoramic views of the Gulf of Kotor, in Lepetan. The three-story house …
€390,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
House for sale in Lepetan, Tivat. The 97m2 house is located on a plot of 174 m2 and is 100 m…
€315,000
Villa Villa in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment with beautiful views of Boca-Cotor Bay. The apartment is located in Lepet…
€160,000
Villa 3 room villa in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale a new two-story villa of 155m2 with its own area of 500m2. The villa has a livin…
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
House for sale in the village of Krasichi, on the Lushtitsa Peninsula. The area of the house…
€350,000
Villa 2 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale a new spacious house of 160 m2, located on a plot of 360 m2. The house is located i…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 376 m²
For sale a beautiful two-story house with a plot in Tivat. A spacious 376m2 house is located…
€470,000
Villa 3 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
House for sale in the village of Krasichi on the Lushtitsa Peninsula. A very cozy family hou…
€430,000
Villa Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Spacious villa for sale with a large plot in Tivat. We bring to your attention a unique thre…
€795,000
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 369 m²
Spacious villa for sale near the city of Tivat. The family-run, very cozy and spacious Katar…
€950,000
Villa 2 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Villa is located in a calm, quiet corner with a beautiful sea view, which is ideal for those…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 329 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a 2-car garage in a n…
€890,000

