Realting.com
Montenegro
Kolašin Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Kolasin
3
House
130 properties total found
Villa Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
€ 1,850,000
Development Plot in Bigova Bay Welcome to Bigova Bay, an idyllic and charming fish…
2 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath
120 m²
€ 210,000
House on a Great Location with Views of Kotor Bay Welcome to your dream home in Montenegro! …
4 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
184 m²
€ 600,000
Dobrota Stone House For Sale is just 100 meters from the seafront. The property is easily ac…
Villa 3 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bath
310 m²
€ 890,000
Stunning Sea View Villas for Sale in the suburb of Herceg Novi just minutes away from Lazure…
4 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
119 m²
€ 850,000
Waterfront Renovation House in Dobrota is now for sale. This property represents an excellen…
Villa Villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath
1 m²
€ 99,000
One Bedroom Apartment For Sale in Bigova. The property features two terraces both with beaut…
6 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 350,000
NUM 4596 House for sale in Kotor, Kovacko Pole. This house boasts a spacious living a…
3 room house
Bojici, Montenegro
174 m²
€ 390,000
NUM 5086 House for sale in a complex in Lastva Grbaljska, a settlement located on the bo…
Villa 2 room villa
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
80 m²
€ 370,000
NUM 5038 For sale, a two-story stone villa with a large yard located not far from Tivat o…
3 room house
Kolasin, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 562,000
This stunning three-story house, located in the picturesque mountain town of Kolashin, is th…
House
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
47 m²
€ 85,000
NUM 4906 For sale is a new house in the suburbs of Herceg Novi called Sasovichi, on the …
4 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 300,000
NUM 4223 A new two-story house is for sale in the town of Zagrađe, which is located near…
3 room house
Kolasin, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 562,000
NUM 4958 Located in the picturesque mountain town of Kolašin, this stunning three-story home…
6 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 228,000
NUM 4349 For sale two-storey house with sea views in the town of Krimovice. The house…
4 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 295,000
NUM 4669 Two-story house in Krimovica, Kotor. The area of the house is 150 m2, and t…
3 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
164 m²
€ 400,000
This 3 bedrooms, fully furnished house for sale represents an excellent opportunity to acqui…
9 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bath
400 m²
€ 550,000
This spacious house is located in Krasici, featuring stunning views of the Bay of Tivat. Th…
2 room house
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bath
160 m²
€ 550,000
This Modern House For Sale in Becici is located just 5 minutes to Becici Beach and just 10 m…
6 room house
Bojici, Montenegro
192 m²
€ 160,000
NUM 4277 House in Lastva Grbaljska. The house area is 192 m2 and the plot area is 338 …
3 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 270,000
NUM 4667 House in Krimovice, near the city of Budva. The area of the house is 220 m…
Villa 2 room villa
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bath
200 m²
€ 530,000
This is a calm, quiet area with a beautiful panoramic sea view, which is ideal for those who…
Villa 4 room villa
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
235 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 1988 Luxurious villa for sale in a complex surrounded by forests. Villa has a gorgeous v…
7 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 1,150,000
NUM 2686 Four-storey house is for sale in Stoliv, a few kilometers from the city of Kotor…
3 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 90,000
NUM 2889 House for sale in a beautiful location in Crmnica, village Sotonici. The stone hous…
3 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 245,000
NUM 3076 House for sale in the area of Topla, nearby the city of the Herceg Novi. The …
Villa 3 room villa
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 1,900,000
NUM 3595 Modern villa in Kostanjica, Kotor. The area of the house is 300 m2, a…
6 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
137 m²
€ 890,000
NUM 3861 House for sale in Bogisici in Tivat, 137m2, on the coast. It has two levels, on …
5 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
180 m²
€ 1,800,000
NUM 3878 House for sale on the coast in Tivat, Bogisici with a beautiful view of the sea…
3 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
198 m²
€ 1,560,000
NUM 3944 House for sale in Herceg Novi. It is located on the main square of Belav…
4 room house
Bojici, Montenegro
168 m²
€ 280,000
NUM 3927 On sale spacious house in Lastva Grbaljska, municipality of Kotor. The area …
