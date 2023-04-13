Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 32 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 108,000
For money Garden for sale 1 room apartment in the project, with partial finish. If necessary…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 105,000
SELLOW TIPAL EXPLANATION BUY - DU BIG IZOLED ROOM! Strategically comfortable place for life.…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 55,000
Apartment for sale in Vokės g. 10, in Lentwar, Trakai r. self. ⋙ GENERAL INFORMATION - Buil…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 209,902
Beet-catching images and functionality: discover your new home in the heart of Spyc! The apa…
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 83,500
The good Hope Street is located in the eastern part of the city, in the new town district. T…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 235,000
CLASSED IN THE ERDVUS, HIGH LUBOMIS BUY, IN THE REPORT OF THE WILLED CITY, IN THE FULL CITY …
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 108,000
For money Garden for sale 1 room apartment in the project, with partial finish. If necessary…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 199,900
SELLED YOU AND ERDVUS 3 ROOMS WITH BALKON AND PRIVACY SUBJECTING PLACE. It’s an apartment wi…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 6/13 Floor
€ 119,000
SURRANTED FOR SALE, ERDVUS 2 ROOMS BUYSTIND, RELATIVE G. GENERAL INFORMATION: - Address: Ri…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 175,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you …
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 152,000
ISSUED TOIN PROCEDURE 2-HIS ROOMS IN THE CASE! Great choice for looking for a neat 2-room a…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 137,000
OZO G., NEW STATY PROJECT „GO LIFE“ 42 KV.M, 2 K. BUTAS WITH DALINE APDAIA. FOR ADDITIONAL …
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 137,000
IN WHITE, NEW STATY PROJECT „GO LIFE“ 42 KV.M, 2 K. BUTAS WITH DALINE APDAIA. FOR ADDITIONA…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 152,000
ISSUED TOIN PROCEDURE 3-HIS ROOMS BUYING IN THE CASE! Great choice for looking for a neat 2…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 104,900
The top covers sell a spacious and functionally washed 3-room apartment! -------------------…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 184,900
SELL YOU ARE SELECTED AND HEATING 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE CAROLINICAL! ADVANTAGE: * NEW STATYBA;…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 143,000
2 k. housing in the new construction project B23 In the New Town WE WILL STAY YOU IN THE DA…
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 115,000
In Antacalny, one of the most valued apartment buildings, a bright, over-fiber apartment wit…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 202,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 339,000
NEW ONLY 5 APARTMENT PROJECT IN THE FACILITY OF THE OLD - IN THE GIRTH OF THE JAVORIT! LIKO …
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 289,900
ONLY APARTMENT PROJECT 5 IN THE EXCHANGE OF THE OLD - IN THE GIRTH OF THE JAVES! LIKO ONLY 3…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 220,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you …
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 124 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 489,000
NEW ONLY 5 APARTMENT PROJECT IN THE FACILITY OF THE OLD - IN THE GIRTH OF THE JAVORIT! LIKO …
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 129 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 464,000
THE ERDMS AND FUNCTIONAL 129 CVADRATIC METHERS WITH HIGH LUBOM, GREAT, BALKON AND ERDVIA 25 …
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 258,000
CHARIZMATIC, INDEPENDENTLY EQUIPMENT WITH LOSS TERASA FOR VERTINANT QUALITY AND EXCLUSIVE LI…
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 319,000
MODERN AND ITIN FUNCTIONAL 4 ROOMS BUY WITH TERASA IN ONE PERSPECTIVE VILLION MICRORAJONES -…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
WE ARE IN THE HOME BALANDS 13 D. FROM 18 IKI 19 VAL. REGISTRATION IS NECESSARY TEL. 8 620 41…
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 349,000
ERDVUS, LIGHT AND YOU WERE WILLED CENTRE. Exclusive location for the city’s privileges and …
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 114,900
2 ROOMS WERE WITH FRIENDS PANORAMIC IMAGE FROM 9 HIGH --------------------------------------…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 95,000
New apartment building in the Feed - SMILGES. For first housing, couple, family, investment …

cheap
Real estate of Lithuania is attractive in its modern architectural solutions and prices that are much lower than the average prices in Europe.

What are the most popular areas for buying apartments

The majority of real estate in Vilnius is bought in the areas of Naujasis centras, Pilaitė and Šnipiškes. 

Pilaitė attracts buyers with its economy class housing. This is a new neighborhood characterized by the tranquillity of its surroundings. Young families who prefer high-quality modern housing, excellent infrastructure, sports activities, quality time spent in the forests or on the lakes Gelūžė and Salotė, are eager to buy an apartment in Vilnius. Moreover, it doesn’t take much time to get to the center by the Western Highway. 

Šnipiškes and Naujasis centras are convenient because of their proximity to the downtown, cinemas, theaters, museums, and nightclubs. These neighborhoods have a convenient location being close to the office centers. The sale of apartments in these areas of Vilnius is possible both in the new buildings and in the old ones which were restored. 

How much does real estate cost in Vilnius

The cost of apartments in Vilnius depends on the location and the state of the building. The average price for 1 square meter of housing is about €1,500. Luxury housing in the center is more expensive, but amongst apartments in the old buildings you can find 1-room apartments for €10,000. For example, in the housing stock of Soviet-era buildings in the Lazdynai neighborhood. 

Average prices for an apartment in Vilnius: 

  • 1-room apartment — €30,000; 
  • 2-room apartment — €43,000; 
  • 3-room apartment — €65,000. 

Is it possible to get a residence visa from buying real estate

Non-residents have the right to buy real estate in Lithuania, but this does not automatically give them a residence permit, although it simplifies its obtaining and allows to get a multiple-entry Schengen visa for a year.

