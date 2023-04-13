Real estate of Lithuania is attractive in its modern architectural solutions and prices that are much lower than the average prices in Europe.

What are the most popular areas for buying apartments

The majority of real estate in Vilnius is bought in the areas of Naujasis centras, Pilaitė and Šnipiškes.

Pilaitė attracts buyers with its economy class housing. This is a new neighborhood characterized by the tranquillity of its surroundings. Young families who prefer high-quality modern housing, excellent infrastructure, sports activities, quality time spent in the forests or on the lakes Gelūžė and Salotė, are eager to buy an apartment in Vilnius. Moreover, it doesn’t take much time to get to the center by the Western Highway.

Šnipiškes and Naujasis centras are convenient because of their proximity to the downtown, cinemas, theaters, museums, and nightclubs. These neighborhoods have a convenient location being close to the office centers. The sale of apartments in these areas of Vilnius is possible both in the new buildings and in the old ones which were restored.

How much does real estate cost in Vilnius

The cost of apartments in Vilnius depends on the location and the state of the building. The average price for 1 square meter of housing is about €1,500. Luxury housing in the center is more expensive, but amongst apartments in the old buildings you can find 1-room apartments for €10,000. For example, in the housing stock of Soviet-era buildings in the Lazdynai neighborhood.

Average prices for an apartment in Vilnius:

1-room apartment — €30,000;

2-room apartment — €43,000;

3-room apartment — €65,000.

Is it possible to get a residence visa from buying real estate

Non-residents have the right to buy real estate in Lithuania, but this does not automatically give them a residence permit, although it simplifies its obtaining and allows to get a multiple-entry Schengen visa for a year.