Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Vilnius, Lithuania

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments in Vilnius, Lithuania
Multilevel apartments
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
The exclusive apartment is sold in the most prestigious place of Vilnius - Valakupyi on the …
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Relist
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vilnius, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go