2
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Traku rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Traku seniunija, Lithuania
12 properties total found
2 room apartment
Jovariskes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 29,500
Only 600 m from Angels in Calva, surrounded by 8 lakes (Power, Aqua, Bevardis, Shullers, Jac…
3 room apartment
Trakai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 159,000
House
Padvariskes, Lithuania
109 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
House
Dubninkai, Lithuania
259 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
THE EBRD 2 HIGHS, 258.78 KV, are REFERRED TO IN THE SELECTION OF THE SELECTION. M. HOUSE WIT…
House
Trakai, Lithuania
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 369,000
Homestead for sale - Training Center "Multirricated", adapted for educational and entertainm…
House
Trakai, Lithuania
93 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 169,000
88 ALUDARIAS - NEW LIVENING COUNTRY TRAKES. IOCIA, ABOUT WHAT SENS ARE SELECTED: WITH YOUR L…
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 82,000
Holiday building for sale near BITI LAKE DURCHES K. TRACK R . The building is located in the…
House
Babriskes, Lithuania
772 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUIPMENT INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH 25 a SECTION, LARGE BASEIN,…
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
237 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
House
Trakai, Lithuania
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 369,000
House
Trakai, Lithuania
247 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
A spacious 246.67 sq.m house awaits the new hosts. It is part of a two-bedroom house S. Miku…
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
237 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
SELECTED TO THE POILS LASTING WITH LIVING PATALP IN EXCLUDED PLACE - IN APSUPT FOR FORESTIGA…
