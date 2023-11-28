Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Traku seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Traku seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
House with garage in Trakai, Lithuania
House with garage
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
€259,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062425551 paulius.abelis@capitalrealty.com
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
€225,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061130999 paulius.zilvitis@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with paved road in Babriskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with paved road
Babriskes, Lithuania
Area 772 m²
Number of floors 2
THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE EMPLOYE INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH 25 a SKLYPU, VIDIN BASEIN, BUILT AND ERD…
€490,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064017070 arturas.dautartas@capital.lt
House with paved road in Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
House with paved road
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Holiday building for sale near BITI LAKE DURCHES K. TRACK R . The building is located in the…
€82,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069907595 gina.mackeviciene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Plomenai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Plomenai, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
ALREADY BUILD! ______ 88aluders - next to Trakai, a millionaire district, an emerging town. …
€182,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061642999 arunas.pranevicius@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Trakai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
ALREADY BUILD! ______ 88aluders - next to Trakai, a millionaire district, an emerging town. …
€169,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061642999 arunas.pranevicius@capital.lt
House with garage, with central heating in Trakai, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious 246.67 sq.m house awaits the new hosts. It is part of a two-bedroom house S. Miku…
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064064202 rima.okon@capitalrealty.com

Properties features in Traku seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir