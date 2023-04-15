Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania

27 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 80 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 70,000
EXCLUSIVE 4 ROOMS BUY In the center of the town of Silk, a spacious 4-room apartment is sol…
2 room apartmentin Verdaine, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Verdaine, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 55,000
IN THE FIRST HIGH, SURRANTED 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE FAMILY, THE USER OF THE MAPHERS, G. 2 47.15 …
2 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 93,815
IN THE SILLION, NEW STATEMENT BUTES A+ CLASSES are INDUSTRIAL. Apartments for sale in a new…
Housein Muize, Lithuania
House
Muize, Lithuania
136 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,000
SODY WITH HA LAND SILLION, WINTS SEN., FISHING KINTS K. 1 Want to break away from the hustle…
Housein Ramuciai, Lithuania
House
Ramuciai, Lithuania
146 m² Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 47.81 ARS SECTION IN EXCLUSIVE PLACE, COUNTRY RAMUGHTER TVEN Want to bre…
3 room apartmentin Pagryniai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pagryniai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 52,500
SURRANTED 3 ROOMS BUYED BY THE MAIN K., FILLION G. 46 69.57kv is sold near the pine forest. …
Housein Silute, Lithuania
House
Silute, Lithuania
49 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,990
SELLING PART WITH 7.43 ARS LAND SILTER, RAMUGHG G. 3 49.43 sq. M. m. part of the area house …
2 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 27,500
2 ROOMS BUY DARTS AND HEART GIRTH G. 5A, FILLION. 53.55 sq. M. m. 2-room apartment in Silk, …
1 room apartmentin Rusne, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Rusne, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 44,500
In the evening, in the town of Rusne, the loft „Amber lofts“ is sold in the vicinity of the …
1 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 16,000
1 ROOM WERE TILLED G. 49, IN THE FILLION Near the Shyška River is sold 1 room apartment wit…
Housein Leitgiriai, Lithuania
House
Leitgiriai, Lithuania
171 m² Number of floors 1
€ 99,500
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 42.74 ARS SECTION LEITGIRS, PAUPIO G. 171.49 sq. M. m house with 42.74 …
5 room housein Muize, Lithuania
5 room house
Muize, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 310,000
Lithuania, Šilutė district, Šturmai village (former Memel region) For sale is …
2 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 32,500
IN THE RENOVATED WE ARE A 1 ROOM CINTJONIC G. 2, FILLION 55.89 sq.m. 1 room apartment in Sil…
3 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 87,675
INDICATED BUTES IN THE RENOVATED WE HAVE A G. 8, IN THE WARTH. Apartments in the unique cor…
2 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 85,740
IN THE SILLION, NEW STATEMENT BUTES A+ CLASSES are INDUSTRIAL. Apartments for sale in a new…
2 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 85,650
IN THE SILLION, NEW STATEMENT BUTES A+ CLASSES are INDUSTRIAL. Apartments for sale in a new…
2 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,500
SOURCE 2 ROOMS BUYINGS, CINTJONIC G. 16, IN THE FILLION Warm 2-room apartment for sale in Ci…
Housein Inkakliai, Lithuania
House
Inkakliai, Lithuania
169 m² Number of floors 1
€ 37,000
SELLED ERDVI 169.44 KV.M. PART NAMO INCACTS K., JARGEL G. 2 81.88 sq. M. m. 3-room apartment…
Housein Pagryniai, Lithuania
House
Pagryniai, Lithuania
90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 114,500
2 room apartmentin Traksedziai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Traksedziai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 26,000
Housein Katyciai, Lithuania
House
Katyciai, Lithuania
156 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
SODYBAS IN THE CATCH, STONIC G. 6 WITH 35.48 HOME MANAGEMENT 156.08 sq.m. m. homestead Shilu…
Housein Silute, Lithuania
House
Silute, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 5 ARS SECTION IN THE CARDBOARD, SODES G. 22 For sale in 2010 constructio…
2 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 45,000
2 ROOMS WITH HOLU WIND, CHANGUAGE G. 12A For sale neat 2 rooms with holium apartment in Silk…
3 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 59,500
3 ROOMS BUY IN THE CENTRAL CENTRAL CENTRAL CENTRAL BATCH G. 27 Spacious 86.78 sq.m. m. 3-roo…
2 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 34,000
2 ROOMS WERE TILLED G. 20, IN THE FILLION 46.22 sq. M. m. 2-room apartment in Silk, Tille g.…
2 room apartmentin Usenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Usenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 12,500
SELLED 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE SURN, NEMUN G. 6 For sale neat 2 room apartment in Usenian, Nemun…
Housein Minija, Lithuania
House
Minija, Lithuania
452 m² Number of floors 2
€ 749,000
EXCLUSIVE POSSIBILITY TO SIGN THE COMMPLECTION OF THE POILS HOME MINIUM (MING ... IN SOME, S…

