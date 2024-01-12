Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Šilutė District Municipality
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
49 properties total found
1 room apartment in Silute, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/5
€28,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating in Silute, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/5
€47,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€37,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating in Silute, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/5
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with central heating in Sveksna, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating
Sveksna, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
€30,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating in Silute, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
€62,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/3
€72,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
2 ROOMS BUYED IN THE FAMILY R. SAV., CITY K. 8 2-room apartment for sale with separate entra…
€42,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
3 room apartment in Kadagiskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kadagiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
€36,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with central heating in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
THE CENTREATED OF THE CITY OF THE CITY OF THE SILUTE 2 ROOMS FOR GODS. 8 2-room apartment fo…
€42,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment in Stoniskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Stoniskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
SELLED IN 2 ROOMS BUYING IN STONIC, CLASS G. 49 WITH 55.11 A LARGE SECTION. ................…
€27,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
3 room apartment in Rusne, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Rusne, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
COUNTRY NEMUNO (ATMATOS) UPD - 3 ROOMS BUY NERING G. 13 Surrounded by tranquility and nature…
€50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with central heating in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
2 ROOMS BUY DARTS AND HEART GIRTH G. 5A, FILLION. For sale 53.55 sq. M. m. 2-room apartment …
€27,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/4
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
1 room apartment with central heating in Silute, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
€49,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/4
€71,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/4
€71,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/4
€66,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/4
€71,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/4
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
€67,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/4
€87,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
3 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
€104,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
€70,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/4
€71,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
€66,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with balcony in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/4
€77,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
2 room apartment with fireplace in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment with fireplace
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
€31,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English
1 room apartment in Silute, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/5
€28,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English

Properties features in Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir