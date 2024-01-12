Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania

House in Silute, Lithuania
House
Silute, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
€82,500
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Grabupiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Grabupiai, Lithuania
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 1
237.73 KV.M. HOUSE GRABUPS K., KLEV G. 14 WITH 35 AREA LAND SKLYP A spacious house in the vi…
€160,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Silute, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Silute, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
€180,000
House with alarm system in Ausbikavis, Lithuania
House with alarm system
Ausbikavis, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
€57,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Paulaiciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Paulaiciai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
€149,900
House with paved road, with gas heating in Silute, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Silute, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
€127,900
House with paved road, with internet, with alarm system in Mockiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with alarm system
Mockiai, Lithuania
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
€460,000
House with paved road in Rukai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Rukai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
107.53 KV.M. HOUSE WITH 56.16 ARS SECTION SAVES. HIGH K., CLASS G. ........................…
€35,000
House with paved road in Zemaitkiemis, Lithuania
House with paved road
Zemaitkiemis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€42,500
House with paved road in Rusne, Lithuania
House with paved road
Rusne, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
€180,000
House with paved road in Gaideliai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Gaideliai, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
€125,000
House with paved road in Silute, Lithuania
House with paved road
Silute, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
SELDING ERDMS AND MODERN HOUSE WITH 15.21 ARA FISH SECTION IN THE FAMILY, RAMILY G. A spacio…
€156,000
House with paved road in Pagryniai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Pagryniai, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
189.90 KV.M. HOUSE FOR KEY, SANTAK G. 15 WITH 26.92 AREA LAND SECTION The warm-up in the su…
€99,900
House with paved road in Pagryniai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Pagryniai, Lithuania
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE COTED OF THE 6th ROOM IN THE BACKGROUND, CURROS G. 14 215.40 sqm is sold in the …
€100,000
House with paved road, with alarm system in Silute, Lithuania
House with paved road, with alarm system
Silute, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOUSE WITH 17.68 ARS LAND IN THE SILUTE, RAMUSS G. 37 101.53 sqm is sold near th…
€73,000
House with paved road in Kintai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Kintai, Lithuania
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH HA LAND WRITE, WINTS SEN., FISHING KINTS K. 1 Want to break away from the hustle a…
€169,000
House with paved road in Ramuciai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING HOUSE WITH 37.81 ARS SECTION IN EXCLUSIVE PLACE, COUNTRY RAMUGHG Want to break away …
€175,000
House with paved road in Inkakliai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Inkakliai, Lithuania
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLED ERDVI 169.44 KV.M. PART NAMO INCACTS K., JARGEL G. 2 81.88 sq. M. m. 3-room apartment…
€33,000
5 room house in Muize, Lithuania
5 room house
Muize, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 85 m²
Lithuania, Šilutė district, Šturmai village (former Memel region) For sale is a unique homes…
€310,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Minija, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Minija, Lithuania
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE POSSIBILITY TO SIGN THE COMMPLECTION OF THE POILS HOME MINIUM (MING ... IN SOME, S…
€749,000
