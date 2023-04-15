Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Alytus County
Druskininku savivaldybe
Houses
Houses for sale in Druskininku savivaldybe, Lithuania
Druskininkai
6
Vieciunai
3
Leipalingis
1
House
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,500
SODY SODY IN THE LIGHT OF THE LIGHT OF THE FRAMEWORK ! The homestead is located in a great …
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
43 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 31,000
Garden plot with a lodge in a good place GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 31000 euros Addre…
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Excellent 4 k. cottage with plot of land in Baltics GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 2200…
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
83 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
Neat garden plot with brick house in the Locations GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 33000 e…
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
379 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Holiday home near the Pond of the Pond and the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price…
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
147 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Quality house next to Nemunas and the city limits GENERAL INFORMATION: Sales price: 270,00…
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
256 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 128,000
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
113 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 35,500
Home estate with the foundations of the house and the overlap next to the Ratnyčėlė stream …
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
106 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
72 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 16,999
INDICATED NOT BE SUBSTABLISHED TO SHOW HOUSE WITH SADLINE, GIRTHS, PROPERTIES OF DRUSKINES …
House
Leipalingis, Lithuania
102 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 25,900
Wooden house for sale in Leipzig, near the Druskers! GENERAL INFORMATION Selling price: EUR…
Properties features in Druskininku savivaldybe, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map