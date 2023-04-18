Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dovilu seniunija, Lithuania

3 room apartmentin Rimkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Rimkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 85,000
Housein Kuliai, Lithuania
House
Kuliai, Lithuania
270 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
SELLED CITIES EQUIPMENT IN COUNCIL! For a young family, a grant can be made! BASIC INFORMAT…
3-room apartment with holu Banduži. 21, Klaipeda. Total area 78.04 sq.m., apartment on the 4…
5 room housein Ketvergiai, Lithuania
5 room house
Ketvergiai, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 327 m²
€ 390,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ketvergiai village, in a very beautiful place, near the forest…
Housein Ketvergiai, Lithuania
House
Ketvergiai, Lithuania
166 m²
€ 55,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Dovilai commune, Ketvergiai village, Lietuvininkų street 42, h…
4 room housein Ketvergiai, Lithuania
4 room house
Ketvergiai, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ketvergiai village (former Memel area), in a very nice locatio…

Properties features in Dovilu seniunija, Lithuania

