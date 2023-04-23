Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv District
  4. Tel Aviv-Yafo

Residential properties for sale in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

39 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 467 m²
€ 15,656,992
Magnificent, luxury and full- sea-view penthouse for sale with 3 balconies and private rooft…
2 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath 63 m²
€ 947,343
Apartment for sale in a building undergoing urban renewal and renovations- will be brand new…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 575 m²
€ 10,718,506
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
1 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath 48 m²
€ 767,717
NEW, EXCLUSIVE LISTING – 2 INVESTMENT APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN HEART OF TEL-AVIV Investme…
1 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath 65 m²
€ 1,119,587
​  Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history.  Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Te…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 310 m²
€ 7,874,018
Exclusive new listing Magnificent, luxurious, brand-new penthouse for sale/rent in Jaffa …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 269 m²
€ 7,874,018
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Tel-Aviv’s most rar…
4 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 272 m²
€ 7,185,041
EXCLUSIVE NEW LUXURY BOUTIQUE BUILDING FOR SALE IN TEL-AVIV –  Luxury boutique project fo…
4 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 162 m²
€ 2,391,733
Lovely apartment for sale in the sought-after Blue Towers with sea-view and walking distance…
1 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath 60 m²
€ 1,210,630
New, incredible project for sale on the famous Montefiore Street, right next to Allenby- whi…
1 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath 44 m²
€ 848,671
Lovely apartments for sale in a new complex in the heart of Florentin near the famous Herzl …
Villa 6 room villa in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath 970 m²
€ 12,303,152
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 331 m²
Price on request
The most magnificent penthouse for sale on Rothschild Boulevard in a new building, quite pos…
1 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
1 bath 28 m²
Price on request
Bograshov 55- small studio-style apartment for sale 25 sqm + 3 sqm balcony – in an old bu…
2 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 114 m²
Price on request
In the sought-after Gymansia tower, a luxury apartment designed with rich and luxurious deta…
Villa 5 room villa in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 270 m²
Price on request
2 different plots of of land for sale on the most sought-after streets in Tel-Aviv’s famous …
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 269 m²
Price on request
Penthouse for sale in the heart of Tel-Aviv, right near the Bima theatre in a new project ex…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 196 m²
Price on request
Two different penthouses for sale in Neve Tzedek in a new, boutique and luxury project finis…
3 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 78 m²
Price on request
Brand-new, ultra-luxury project in North Tel-Aviv- this level of luxury has never been seen …
Villa 5 room villa in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 350 m²
Price on request
The little Paris, a cocktail of art, culture and culinary, the cherry of Tel Aviv – there ar…
3 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 500 m²
Price on request
Gorgeous garden apartment with incredible seaviews located right on the Tel-Aviv promenade f…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 271 m²
Price on request
Luxury, boutique project underway- 2 buildings with joint lobby and the finest of finishes, …
3 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 221 m²
Price on request
Luxury, boutique project underway- 2 buildings with joint lobby and the finest of finishes, …
4 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 300 m²
Price on request
A variety of stunning apartments for sale in a luxury building+hotel in Jaffa by a renowned …
3 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 269 m²
Price on request
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Tel-Aviv’s most rar…
3 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 197 m²
Price on request
In construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing seav…
2 room apartment in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 74 m²
Price on request
Near the pastoral Neve Tzedek neighborhood and within walking distance of the beach of Tel A…
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath 497 m²
Price on request
Under construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing s…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 197 m²
Price on request
New penthouse for sale with parking and an amazing sea-view terrace, at the port of Jaffa wi…
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath 1 360 m²
Price on request
New penthouse, in new ultra-luxury tower directly on the sea with 180 sea views and city vie…

Properties features in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir