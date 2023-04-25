Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv District
  4. Ramat Gan

Residential properties for sale in Ramat Gan, Israel

1 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
3 bath 182 m²
€ 1,183,305
Exclusive Listing- penthouse for sale in Ramat Gan. A stunning duplex penthouse with an …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir