  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zala, Hungary

Nagykanizsai jaras
79
Keszthelyi jaras
74
Nagykanizsa
72
Zalaszentgroti jaras
58
Zalaegerszeg
57
Zalaegerszegi jaras
57
Keszthely
37
Heviz
23
Show more
276 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 138,884
2 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 81,461
2 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 79,859
1 room apartmentin Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 42,467
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 77,455
3 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 79,859
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 57,423
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 57,423
3 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 81,461
1 room apartmentin Zalakaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 75,852
5 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m²
€ 154,910
2 room apartmentin Lenti, Hungary
2 room apartment
Lenti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 58,759
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 47,007
3 room apartmentin Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 114,847
4 room apartmentin Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
4 room apartment
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 181,351
2 room apartmentin Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 117,518
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 63,833
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 53,390
4 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 208,327
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 55,821
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 53,390
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 73,181
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 66,745
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 66,504
5 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 85,467
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 79,859
1 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 42,734
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 71,846
2 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 76,119
2 room apartmentin Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 106,567

