Villas for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

Koermendi jaras
1
Nagykanizsai jaras
1
Szombathely
1
Szombathelyi jaras
1
3 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Nadasd, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Nadasd, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,748,000
It is our great pleasure to present you this three-story luxury property with a huge, panora…
Villa 9 room villain Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
18 Number of rooms 560 m² 2 Floor
€ 487,500
This versatile property is located in the heart of the city of Szombathely, near the Austria…
Villa Villain Kerecseny, Hungary
Villa Villa
Kerecseny, Hungary
982 m² Number of floors 3
€ 226,678
Single opportunity our supply! Salesman it 18. castle of the century, with 7 hectares of plo…

Properties features in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

