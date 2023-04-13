Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

Nagykanizsai jaras
78
Nagykanizsa
71
Soproni jaras
67
Szombathelyi jaras
64
Szombathely
63
Sopron
60
Zalaszentgroti jaras
58
Zalaegerszeg
57
Apartment To archive
626 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 138,305
2 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 81,121
2 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 79,526
1 room apartmentin Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 42,290
4 room apartmentin Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 159,317
3 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 79,526
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 57,184
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 57,184
3 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 81,121
1 room apartmentin Zalakaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 75,536
5 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m²
€ 154,264
3 room apartmentin Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 116,762
2 room apartmentin Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 68,887
3 room apartmentin Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 114,368
2 room apartmentin Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 75,802
2 room apartmentin Lenti, Hungary
2 room apartment
Lenti, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 58,514
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 46,811
3 room apartmentin Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 114,368
4 room apartmentin Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
4 room apartment
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 180,595
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 81,121
3 room apartmentin Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 143,093
2 room apartmentin Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 117,028
4 room apartmentin Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 191,500
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 63,567
2 room apartmentin Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 115,698
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 53,168
3 room apartmentin Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 92,532
4 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 207,458
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 55,588
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 53,168

Properties features in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

