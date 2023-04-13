Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Veszprém, Hungary

Balatonalmadi jaras
57
Papai jaras
56
Balatonfuered
53
Tapolca
41
Veszpremi jaras
39
Varpalotai jaras
36
Ajkai jaras
29
Badacsonytomaj
25
5 room housein Tihany, Hungary
5 room house
Tihany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 560,880
4 room housein Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 118,853
3 room housein Oervenyes, Hungary
3 room house
Oervenyes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 210,998
4 room housein Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 164,258
2 room housein Monostorapati, Hungary
2 room house
Monostorapati, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 237,439
3 room housein Zirc, Hungary
3 room house
Zirc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 85,467
5 room housein Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m²
€ 291,123
4 room housein Petfuerdo, Hungary
4 room house
Petfuerdo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 100,157
2 room housein Kisapati, Hungary
2 room house
Kisapati, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 18 m²
€ 85,200
5 room housein Tapolca, Hungary
5 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 253,464
2 room housein Oervenyes, Hungary
2 room house
Oervenyes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 213,401
5 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
5 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,236
3 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 51 m²
€ 73,449
6 room housein Tapolca, Hungary
6 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 293 m²
€ 437,486
3 room housein Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 560,880
3 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 100,157
3 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 111,909
3 room housein osi, Hungary
3 room house
osi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 85,200
3 room housein Tapolca, Hungary
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 106,808
3 room housein Beb, Hungary
3 room house
Beb, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 127 m²
€ 108,170
3 room housein Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 248 m²
€ 208,327
2 room housein Nyirad, Hungary
2 room house
Nyirad, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 66,504
5 room housein Ajka, Hungary
5 room house
Ajka, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 111,909
3 room housein Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 317,832
The most exciting property in the charming village of the Káli basin, Salföld In the picture…
2 room housein Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 21,100
4 room housein Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 184,289
4 room housein Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
4 room house
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 103 m²
€ 227,023
2 room housein Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
2 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 101,225
Housein Mindszentkalla, Hungary
House
Mindszentkalla, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 133,276
4 room housein Csabrendek, Hungary
4 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m²
€ 141,555

