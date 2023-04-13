Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Veszprém
Houses
Houses for sale in Veszprém, Hungary
Balatonalmadi jaras
57
Papai jaras
56
Balatonfuered
53
Tapolca
41
Veszpremi jaras
39
Varpalotai jaras
36
Ajkai jaras
29
Badacsonytomaj
25
Balatonalmadi
25
Papa
25
Suemegi jaras
25
Veszprem
24
Ajka
22
Devecseri jaras
19
Zirci jaras
16
Varpalota
14
Balatonfuzfo
13
Berhida
13
Zirc
10
Balatonkenese
9
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
589 properties total found
New
5 room house
Tihany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
€ 560,880
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 118,853
3 room house
Oervenyes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
€ 210,998
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 164,258
2 room house
Monostorapati, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 237,439
3 room house
Zirc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 85,467
5 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
158 m²
€ 291,123
4 room house
Petfuerdo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 100,157
2 room house
Kisapati, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
18 m²
€ 85,200
5 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 253,464
2 room house
Oervenyes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 213,401
5 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 320,236
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
51 m²
€ 73,449
6 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
293 m²
€ 437,486
3 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
€ 560,880
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
€ 100,157
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 111,909
3 room house
osi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 85,200
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 106,808
3 room house
Beb, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
127 m²
€ 108,170
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
248 m²
€ 208,327
2 room house
Nyirad, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 66,504
5 room house
Ajka, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
€ 111,909
3 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
€ 317,832
The most exciting property in the charming village of the Káli basin, Salföld In the picture…
2 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
36 m²
€ 21,100
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
95 m²
€ 184,289
4 room house
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
103 m²
€ 227,023
2 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 101,225
House
Mindszentkalla, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 133,276
4 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
119 m²
€ 141,555
