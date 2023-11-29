Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Veszprém, Hungary

Tapolcai jaras
83
Balatonfueredi jaras
46
Balatonalmadi jaras
38
Veszpremi jaras
33
Papai jaras
29
Tapolca
23
Varpalotai jaras
23
Balatonfuered
18
281 property total found
4 room house in Felsooers, Hungary
4 room house
Felsooers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€196,686
9 room house in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
9 room house
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
€2,07M
2 room house in Uzsa, Hungary
2 room house
Uzsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€48,516
5 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
5 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€111,455
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€179,640
3 room house in Noszlop, Hungary
3 room house
Noszlop, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€49,565
9 room house in Balatonederics, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonederics, Hungary
Rooms 31
Bathrooms count 35
Area 1 448 m²
€786,481
3 room apartment in Revfueloep, Hungary
3 room apartment
Revfueloep, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€222,910
2 room apartment in Revfueloep, Hungary
2 room apartment
Revfueloep, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€196,686
3 room house in Szentimrefalva, Hungary
3 room house
Szentimrefalva, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€44,320
1 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
1 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€22,816
2 room house in Devecser, Hungary
2 room house
Devecser, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€44,320
3 room house in Szigliget, Hungary
3 room house
Szigliget, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€164,954
2 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€125,879
3 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€117,749
2 room house in Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
2 room house
Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€36,452
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€123,256
5 room house in Iszkaz, Hungary
5 room house
Iszkaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€130,599
House in osi, Hungary
House
osi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€64,251
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
€120,372
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€75,790
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€108,833
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€124,568
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€94,934
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€28,585
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€126,928
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€104,899
4 room house in Zanka, Hungary
4 room house
Zanka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
€748,061
4 room house in Herend, Hungary
4 room house
Herend, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€227,893
2 room house in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€70,807
