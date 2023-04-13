Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Veszprém, Hungary

Balatonfueredi jaras
100
Veszpremi jaras
48
Balatonfuered
44
Veszprem
41
Varpalotai jaras
30
Varpalota
28
Ajka
26
Ajkai jaras
26
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
247 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 85,467
2 room apartmentin Papa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 58,492
2 room apartmentin Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 144,760
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 87,871
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 133,276
4 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
4 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 141,555
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 74,757
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 68,374
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 58,759
1 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 57,690
3 room apartmentin Hajmasker, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajmasker, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 52,082
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 79,859
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 50,479
3 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 69,976
2 room apartmentin Petfuerdo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Petfuerdo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 53,417
2 room apartmentin Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 66,504
3 room apartmentin Papa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 129,804
1 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 44,870
1 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
1 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 53,150
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 69,175
2 room apartmentin Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 106,567
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 75,318
4 room apartmentin Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 138,884
2 room apartmentin Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 152,239
4 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
4 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 130,872
2 room apartmentin Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tapolca, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 66,745
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 85,200
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 129,536
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 97,486
2 room apartmentin Herend, Hungary
2 room apartment
Herend, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 104,163

Properties features in Veszprém, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir