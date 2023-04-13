Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Veszprém
Residential properties for sale in Veszprém, Hungary
Veszpremi jaras
87
Balatonalmadi jaras
78
Papai jaras
66
Varpalotai jaras
66
Veszprem
65
Ajkai jaras
55
Tapolca
49
Ajka
48
Varpalota
42
Balatonalmadi
38
Papa
35
Suemegi jaras
27
Badacsonytomaj
25
Devecseri jaras
19
Balatonfuzfo
17
Zirci jaras
17
Berhida
13
Balatonkenese
11
Zirc
11
Devecser
5
Show more
Show less
Clear all
836 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
€ 85,467
5 room house
Tihany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
€ 560,880
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 118,853
3 room house
Oervenyes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
€ 210,998
2 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 58,492
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 164,258
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
€ 144,760
2 room house
Monostorapati, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 237,439
3 room house
Zirc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 85,467
5 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
158 m²
€ 291,123
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
€ 87,871
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 133,276
4 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
€ 141,555
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 74,757
4 room house
Petfuerdo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 100,157
2 room house
Kisapati, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
18 m²
€ 85,200
5 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 253,464
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
€ 68,374
2 room house
Oervenyes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 213,401
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
€ 58,759
5 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 320,236
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
51 m²
€ 73,449
6 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
293 m²
€ 437,486
3 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
€ 560,880
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
€ 100,157
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 111,909
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
€ 57,690
3 room house
osi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 85,200
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 106,808
3 room house
Beb, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
127 m²
€ 108,170
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
28
Properties features in Veszprém, Hungary
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
