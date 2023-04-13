Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Veszprém, Hungary

Veszpremi jaras
87
Balatonalmadi jaras
78
Papai jaras
66
Varpalotai jaras
66
Veszprem
65
Ajkai jaras
55
Tapolca
49
Ajka
48
836 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 85,467
5 room housein Tihany, Hungary
5 room house
Tihany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 560,880
4 room housein Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 118,853
3 room housein Oervenyes, Hungary
3 room house
Oervenyes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 210,998
2 room apartmentin Papa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 58,492
4 room housein Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 164,258
2 room apartmentin Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 144,760
2 room housein Monostorapati, Hungary
2 room house
Monostorapati, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 237,439
3 room housein Zirc, Hungary
3 room house
Zirc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 85,467
5 room housein Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m²
€ 291,123
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 87,871
2 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 133,276
4 room apartmentin Ajka, Hungary
4 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 141,555
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 74,757
4 room housein Petfuerdo, Hungary
4 room house
Petfuerdo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 100,157
2 room housein Kisapati, Hungary
2 room house
Kisapati, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 18 m²
€ 85,200
5 room housein Tapolca, Hungary
5 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 253,464
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 68,374
2 room housein Oervenyes, Hungary
2 room house
Oervenyes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 213,401
2 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 58,759
5 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
5 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,236
3 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 51 m²
€ 73,449
6 room housein Tapolca, Hungary
6 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 293 m²
€ 437,486
3 room housein Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 560,880
3 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 100,157
3 room housein Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 111,909
1 room apartmentin Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 57,690
3 room housein osi, Hungary
3 room house
osi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 85,200
3 room housein Tapolca, Hungary
3 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 106,808
3 room housein Beb, Hungary
3 room house
Beb, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 127 m²
€ 108,170

