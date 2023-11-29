Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Veszprém, Hungary

193 properties total found
4 room house in Felsooers, Hungary
4 room house
Felsooers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€196,686
9 room house in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
9 room house
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
€2,07M
2 room house in Uzsa, Hungary
2 room house
Uzsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€48,516
5 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
5 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€111,455
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€179,640
3 room house in Noszlop, Hungary
3 room house
Noszlop, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€49,565
9 room house in Balatonederics, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonederics, Hungary
Rooms 31
Bathrooms count 35
Area 1 448 m²
€786,481
3 room house in Szentimrefalva, Hungary
3 room house
Szentimrefalva, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€44,320
2 room house in Devecser, Hungary
2 room house
Devecser, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€44,320
3 room house in Szigliget, Hungary
3 room house
Szigliget, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€164,954
2 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€125,879
3 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€117,749
2 room house in Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
2 room house
Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€36,452
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€123,256
5 room house in Iszkaz, Hungary
5 room house
Iszkaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€130,599
House in osi, Hungary
House
osi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€64,251
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€28,585
4 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
4 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€104,899
4 room house in Zanka, Hungary
4 room house
Zanka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
€748,061
4 room house in Herend, Hungary
4 room house
Herend, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€227,893
2 room house in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€70,807
5 room house in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
5 room house
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€747,406
2 room house in Papa, Hungary
2 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
€104,637
5 room house in Herend, Hungary
5 room house
Herend, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€207,176
3 room house in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€157,086
3 room house in Gyulakeszi, Hungary
3 room house
Gyulakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€117,749
3 room house in Dabrony, Hungary
3 room house
Dabrony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€48,516
2 room house in Revfueloep, Hungary
2 room house
Revfueloep, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€104,637
9 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 11
Area 480 m²
€1,18M
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€56,383
