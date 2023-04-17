Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Vasvari jaras

Residential properties for sale in Vasvari jaras, Hungary

Vasvar
5
17 properties total found
3 room housein Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 61,593
2 room housein Vasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 20,085
3 room housein Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 5,222
6 room housein Oszko, Hungary
6 room house
Oszko, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m²
€ 85,427
2 room housein Berbaltavar, Hungary
2 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 26,512
4 room housein Olaszfa, Hungary
4 room house
Olaszfa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m²
€ 149,965
6 room housein Vasvar, Hungary
6 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 169 m²
€ 131,220
2 room housein Oszko, Hungary
2 room house
Oszko, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 70,966
3 room housein Vasvar, Hungary
3 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 26,512
4 room housein Berbaltavar, Hungary
4 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 72,305
2 room housein Vasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 56,237
4 room housein Petomihalyfa, Hungary
4 room house
Petomihalyfa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 73,644
4 room housein Olaszfa, Hungary
4 room house
Olaszfa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 174,067
3 room housein Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 17,674
4 room housein Berbaltavar, Hungary
4 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 62,932
2 room housein Berbaltavar, Hungary
2 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 22,763
House 3 bathroomsin Vasvar, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Vasvar, Hungary
3 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 367,789
Luxury family house on Vasvár, with a wonderful panorama

Properties features in Vasvari jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir