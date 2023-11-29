Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vasvari jaras, Hungary

Vasvar
5
22 properties total found
2 room house in Gyorvar, Hungary
2 room house
Gyorvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€46,067
4 room house in Andrasfa, Hungary
4 room house
Andrasfa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€132,354
2 room house in Csehimindszent, Hungary
2 room house
Csehimindszent, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€46,914
3 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
3 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€78,364
2 room house in Csipkerek, Hungary
2 room house
Csipkerek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€56,349
4 room house in Berbaltavar, Hungary
4 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€170,095
3 room house in Gersekarat, Hungary
3 room house
Gersekarat, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€51,893
5 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
5 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€152,011
5 room house in Olaszfa, Hungary
5 room house
Olaszfa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€159,271
3 room house in Rabahidveg, Hungary
3 room house
Rabahidveg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€36,430
3 room house in Berbaltavar, Hungary
3 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
€91,731
2 room house in Oszko, Hungary
2 room house
Oszko, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
This original adobe farmhouse from Oszkó, built in 1901, has become available for sale, whic…
€23,705
2 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€48,486
House in Vasvar, Hungary
House
Vasvar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€49,770
4 room house in Berbaltavar, Hungary
4 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 50 m²
I offer for sale in Bérbaltavar, in a quiet valley in the mountain area, a property of 3285 …
€7,770
3 room house in Mikosszeplak, Hungary
3 room house
Mikosszeplak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€60,291
3 room house in Mikosszeplak, Hungary
3 room house
Mikosszeplak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€55,313
4 room house in Olaszfa, Hungary
4 room house
Olaszfa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
€131,433
2 room house in Alsoujlak, Hungary
2 room house
Alsoujlak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€65,822
2 room house in Vasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Vasvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€55,038
4 room house in Berbaltavar, Hungary
4 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€52,679
2 room house in Berbaltavar, Hungary
2 room house
Berbaltavar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€14,487
