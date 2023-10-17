Show property on map Show properties list
  Residential
  Hungary
  Transdanubia
  Apartments
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

Veszpremi jaras
52
Heviz
50
Balatonfuered
48
Tatabanya
48
Veszprem
47
Esztergom
44
Szekszard
42
Szekszardi jaras
42
4 972 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/3
A fully renovated 2 in 1, high-class, elegant apartment is looking for a new owner in downto…
€349,000
1 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€37,275
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€129,821
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€122,109
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€127,250
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€102,571
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€123,265
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Convertible into 3 bedrooms or 2 apartments in a standing gallery apartment! The apartment …
€139,477
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€168,200
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€167,096
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€196,665
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€58,197
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€90,311
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€122,916
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€155,003
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€90,311
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€105,837
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€164,319
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€222,283
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€1,16M
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€116,421
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€124,209
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€68,574
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€68,124
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€113,600
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€410,028
3 room apartment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€67,280
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€232,634
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€186,055
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€92,640

Property types in Transdanubia

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Transdanubia, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
