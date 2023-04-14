Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Szombathelyi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Szombathely, Hungary

139 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 81,584
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 73,559
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 88,004
3 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 128,127
2 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 79,979
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 74,629
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 68,210
5 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 173,600
5 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m²
€ 200,617
6 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m²
€ 187,215
7 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 238,065
2 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 147,092
3 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 109,644
2 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 32,099
Villa 9 room villain Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
18 Number of rooms 560 m² 2 Floor
€ 487,500
This versatile property is located in the heart of the city of Szombathely, near the Austria…
6 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m²
€ 173,600
4 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 179,217
4 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 97,633
5 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 232,448
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 69,280
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 105,926
2 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 77,304
5 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 149 m²
€ 371,809
5 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 184,567
2 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 61,121
2 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 62,860
4 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 164,666
4 room housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 136,606
Housein Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
House
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 37,181
3 room apartmentin Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 128,127

Properties features in Szombathely, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir