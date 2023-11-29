Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Szombathely, Hungary

apartments
15
houses
20
35 properties total found
1 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€66,873
Leave a request
3 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€112,766
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€104,899
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€75,790
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€127,190
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€44,320
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€130,862
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€104,873
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€130,940
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€151,841
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€73,167
Leave a request
6 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€149,219
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€60,055
Leave a request
House in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
House
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 14 m²
€28,821
Leave a request
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€142,925
Leave a request
4 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
€137,680
Leave a request
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€117,749
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€69,496
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€72,118
Leave a request
5 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€196,686
Leave a request
7 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€225,533
Leave a request
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€125,853
Leave a request
6 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€170,199
Leave a request
4 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€151,841
Leave a request
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€59,924
Leave a request
2 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€61,628
Leave a request
4 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€133,930
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a fantastic castle-like villa for sale. …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€102,014
Leave a request
4 room house in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€312,075
Leave a request

