Residential properties for sale in Szentendrei jaras, Hungary

Szentendre
124
Pomaz
38
Visegrád
21
Budakalasz
17
291 property total found
6 room housein Szentendre, Hungary
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 265,767
5 room housein Pomaz, Hungary
5 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 361,444
6 room housein Pomaz, Hungary
6 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 189 m²
€ 239,191
5 room housein Visegrád, Hungary
5 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 225,902
4 room housein Csobanka, Hungary
4 room house
Csobanka, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 159,434
2 room apartmentin Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 141,388
4 room housein Tahitotfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Tahitotfalu, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 244,506
4 room housein Budakalasz, Hungary
4 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 244,240
3 room housein Visegrád, Hungary
3 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 146,172
5 room housein Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 294 m²
€ 478,381
6 room housein Pomaz, Hungary
6 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 292,344
2 room housein Pocsmegyer, Hungary
2 room house
Pocsmegyer, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 79,464
5 room housein Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 624,553
5 room housein Visegrád, Hungary
5 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 291,015
2 room housein Szentendre, Hungary
2 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 132,884
3 room housein Tahitotfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Tahitotfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 39,599
1 room apartmentin Szentendre, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 78,401
5 room housein Visegrád, Hungary
5 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 260 m²
€ 318,921
5 room housein Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 286 m²
€ 502,300
2 room housein Szentendre, Hungary
2 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 238,925
3 room housein Szentendre, Hungary
3 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m²
€ 582,030
3 room housein Pomaz, Hungary
3 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 159,195
2 room housein Pocsmegyer, Hungary
2 room house
Pocsmegyer, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m²
€ 66,442
4 room housein Szentendre, Hungary
4 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 185,771
2 room housein Pomaz, Hungary
2 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 132,618
4 room housein Szentendre, Hungary
4 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 106,041
Housein Pomaz, Hungary
House
Pomaz, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 212,348
2 room apartmentin Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 106,041
3 room apartmentin Szentendre, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 132,618
6 room housein Szentendre, Hungary
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 280 m²
€ 1,060,411

