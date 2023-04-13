Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Siofoki jaras

Residential properties for sale in Siofoki jaras, Hungary

Siofok
335
Zamardi
57
Balatonfoeldvar
31
585 properties total found
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 252,396
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 252,396
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 252,396
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 252,396
9 room housein Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
12 Number of rooms 12 bath 430 m²
€ 467,400
4 room apartmentin Siofok, Hungary
4 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 42 m²
€ 146,630
2 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
2 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 73,449
3 room apartmentin Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 141,288
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 531,500
3 room apartmentin Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 154,375
5 room housein Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m²
€ 1,054,988
2 room housein Siofok, Hungary
2 room house
Siofok, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 50,746
3 room housein Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 152,212
3 room apartmentin Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 419,057
4 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 227,690
4 room housein Szolad, Hungary
4 room house
Szolad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 258,726
4 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 227,690
4 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 284,900
1 room apartmentin Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m²
€ 120,188
3 room apartmentin Zamardi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zamardi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 333,590
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 421,995
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 421,995
3 room apartmentin Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 264,415
3 room apartmentin Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 325,844
7 room housein Siofok, Hungary
7 room house
Siofok, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 975 m²
€ 1,736,056
7 room housein Siofok, Hungary
7 room house
Siofok, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 204 m²
€ 560,880
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 413,983
3 room apartmentin Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 76 m²
€ 301,807
5 room housein Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m²
€ 165,593
4 room apartmentin Siofok, Hungary
4 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 269,756

Properties features in Siofoki jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir