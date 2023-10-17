UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Hungary
Pest megye
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Pest megye, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Visegrád, Hungary
500 m²
2
In Visegrád, next to road 11, a beautiful park is once the Gundel estate. In the huge park s…
€812,788
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Nyarsapat, Hungary
1
71 239 m²
2
For sale on a skewer, next to an asphalt road, a well-accessible economy, TANYA!Farmer, orch…
€90,568
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Budakeszi, Hungary
2
206 m²
2
REAL SPECIALITY! From Budapest onto 20 minutes, KLASSZICISTA VILLA ELADÓ being rare on an ad…
€1,18M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Koka, Hungary
4
400 m²
1
The Budapest on county Kóka salesman it in 1909, count Pálffy by way of Pál from a convent w…
€210,128
Recommend
Cottage 4 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Tinnye, Hungary
4
400 m²
3
Luxury possession salesman,with a pool, a tennis court, on the edge of the forest, in beauti…
€776,661
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Csemo, Hungary
2
300 m²
1
On Csemő outer area from an asphalt road a farm taken out consisting of more buildings selli…
€83,335
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Aszod, Hungary
1
430 m²
3
Mansion to be renewed from Budapest onto 30 minutes! The cellar of the building (199,639 M…
€155,502
Recommend
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with Excelent brightness
Vasad, Hungary
5 100 m²
2
Beside Monor offer onto selling more than the ownership of a farm extending on 12 hectares, …
€332,536
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szada, Hungary
1
127 m²
1
A working farm is for sale on Szada!
€473,684
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Bugyi, Hungary
2
130 m²
1
Curiosity to settle down in an earner's, Budapest's agglomeration wishing we offer families …
€251,196
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Mogyorod, Hungary
1
169 m²
2
22.000 nm other buildings taken out selling on your hazel-nut and yard, and real estate with…
€263,158
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Dunavarsany, Hungary
1
130 m²
2
would azdálkodni love? From Budapest 26km-re a two-storey farm renewed overall selling cl…
€753,588
Recommend
Cottage 6 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness
Goedoello, Hungary
6
579 m²
2
With 8 ÉVES MEGTÉRÜLÉS!!!! WE OFFER A FANTASTIC INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU!!! In Gödö…
€325,359
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
2
291 m²
2
At noon church lakes salesman it 290 nm renewed mansions, with 13 hectare forests, pasture, …
€238,995
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness
Piliscsaba, Hungary
2
340 m²
2
From Budapest 15 km, on Pilisvörösvár, in picturesque environment offer onto a purchase it 2…
€717,703
Recommend
Cottage 5 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Cegled, Hungary
5
1 100 m²
2
Nature liking, entrepreneurs, with tourism dealing with attention! Because of a Ceglédbercel…
€308,612
Recommend
Cottage 10 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, new building
Erd, Hungary
10
552 m²
3
On ÚJÉPÍTÉSŰ MUNKÁSSZÁLLÓ ELADÓ ÉRD - great opportunity - which one 69 room ones, according …
€369,378
Recommend
Cottage 5 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szigetbecse, Hungary
5
410 m²
2
We offer a modern farm for sale on Szigetbecse. The real estate 3000nm-es lies on a plot con…
€358,851
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Delegyhaza, Hungary
2
170 m²
Salesman it the Délegyház of 170 nm family houses his calm environment. The house with 2 bed…
€155,502
Recommend
