Cottages for sale in Pest megye, Hungary

Gödöllő Regional Unit
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Visegrád, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Visegrád, Hungary
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
In Visegrád, next to road 11, a beautiful park is once the Gundel estate. In the huge park s…
€812,788
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Nyarsapat, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Nyarsapat, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 239 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale on a skewer, next to an asphalt road, a well-accessible economy, TANYA!Farmer, orch…
€90,568
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Budakeszi, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Budakeszi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
REAL SPECIALITY! From Budapest onto 20 minutes, KLASSZICISTA VILLA ELADÓ being rare on an ad…
€1,18M
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Koka, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Koka, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
The Budapest on county Kóka salesman it in 1909, count Pálffy by way of Pál from a convent w…
€210,128
Cottage 4 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Tinnye, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Tinnye, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury possession salesman,with a pool, a tennis court, on the edge of the forest, in beauti…
€776,661
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Csemo, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Csemo, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
On Csemő outer area from an asphalt road a farm taken out consisting of more buildings selli…
€83,335
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Aszod, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Aszod, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
Mansion to be renewed from Budapest onto 30 minutes! The cellar of the building (199,639 M…
€155,502
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with Excelent brightness in Vasad, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with Excelent brightness
Vasad, Hungary
Area 5 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Beside Monor offer onto selling more than the ownership of a farm extending on 12 hectares, …
€332,536
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Szada, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szada, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
A working farm is for sale on Szada!
€473,684
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Bugyi, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Bugyi, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Curiosity to settle down in an earner's, Budapest's agglomeration wishing we offer families …
€251,196
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Mogyorod, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Mogyorod, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
22.000 nm other buildings taken out selling on your hazel-nut and yard, and real estate with…
€263,158
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Dunavarsany, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
would azdálkodni love? From Budapest 26km-re a two-storey farm renewed overall selling cl…
€753,588
Cottage 6 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness in Goedoello, Hungary
Cottage 6 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness
Goedoello, Hungary
Bathrooms count 6
Area 579 m²
Number of floors 2
With 8 ÉVES MEGTÉRÜLÉS!!!! WE OFFER A FANTASTIC INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU!!! In Gödö…
€325,359
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 2
At noon church lakes salesman it 290 nm renewed mansions, with 13 hectare forests, pasture, …
€238,995
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
From Budapest 15 km, on Pilisvörösvár, in picturesque environment offer onto a purchase it 2…
€717,703
Cottage 5 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Cegled, Hungary
Cottage 5 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Cegled, Hungary
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature liking, entrepreneurs, with tourism dealing with attention! Because of a Ceglédbercel…
€308,612
Cottage 10 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, new building in Erd, Hungary
Cottage 10 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, new building
Erd, Hungary
Bathrooms count 10
Area 552 m²
Number of floors 3
On ÚJÉPÍTÉSŰ MUNKÁSSZÁLLÓ ELADÓ ÉRD - great opportunity - which one 69 room ones, according …
€369,378
Cottage 5 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Szigetbecse, Hungary
Cottage 5 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szigetbecse, Hungary
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a modern farm for sale on Szigetbecse. The real estate 3000nm-es lies on a plot con…
€358,851
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Delegyhaza, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Delegyhaza, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Salesman it the Délegyház of 170 nm family houses his calm environment. The house with 2 bed…
€155,502

