Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Pest megye

Residential properties for sale in Pest megye, Hungary

Veresegyhaz
130
Dunakeszi
112
Budaoers
107
Dabasi jaras
107
Gyoemro
106
Vac
104
Fot
98
Gyali jaras
89
Show more
4 264 properties total found
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€125,708
5 room house in Remeteszolos, Hungary
5 room house
Remeteszolos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€699,232
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€107,970
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€123,137
3 room house in Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
3 room house
Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€23,031
4 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€173,376
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€205,722
5 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€245,572
5 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€205,722
4 room house in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
4 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€180,880
5 room house in Pusztazamor, Hungary
5 room house
Pusztazamor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€123,951
2 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€126,797
5 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
€646,666
5 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
€905,435
5 room house in Uello, Hungary
5 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€203,393
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€64,434
3 room house in Toertel, Hungary
3 room house
Toertel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€35,969
5 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€165,354
2 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€85,135
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
€534,707
3 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€272,238
House in Nagykoroes, Hungary
House
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€51,157
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€230,305
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€85,135
3 room apartment in Ecser, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ecser, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€109,977
4 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
4 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€307,199
3 room house in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€75,836
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€33,162
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€53,959
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€48,586

Property types in Pest megye

apartments
houses

Properties features in Pest megye, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir