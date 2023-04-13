Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pecsi jaras, Hungary

Pecs
294
Kozarmisleny
19
315 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 66,504
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 90,462
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 100,397
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 65,436
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 78,790
1 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 79,859
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 74,757
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 106,567
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 69,416
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 73,449
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 97,460
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 93,480
5 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 148,232
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 159,984
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 77,188
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 109,238
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 74,517
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 82,529
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 61,163
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 226,756
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 103,896
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 88,138
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 45,137
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 173,606
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 73,689
1 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 120,162
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 88,138
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 184,289
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 151,972
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 56,622

