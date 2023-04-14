Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kecskemeti jaras

Residential properties for sale in Kecskemet, Hungary

325 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 125,452
4 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 102 m²
€ 88,004
1 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
€ 55,905
4 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 106,728
2 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 100,308
3 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 151,222
3 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 50,555
5 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 155,143
5 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 92 m²
€ 155,143
3 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 128,395
1 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 58,821
2 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 111,008
4 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 235,363
5 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 271,769
4 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 318,312
4 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 122,777
Housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
House
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 61,255
6 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 133,477
2 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 74,629
2 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 93,621
4 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 200,617
2 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 93,621
2 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 64,732
4 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m²
€ 320,318
3 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 79,979
4 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 219,314
4 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 258,394
4 room housein Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 45,206
2 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 53,498
3 room apartmentin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 160,226

Properties features in Kecskemet, Hungary

