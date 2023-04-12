Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hungary

3 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 101,043
4 room housein Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 65,163
6 room housein Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 119,421
7 room housein Fot, Hungary
7 room house
Fot, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 196,553
6 room housein Monor, Hungary
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 252,407
5 room housein Piliscsaba, Hungary
5 room house
Piliscsaba, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 224 m²
€ 476,090
3 room housein Szilvasvarad, Hungary
3 room house
Szilvasvarad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 139,635
7 room housein Aldebro, Hungary
7 room house
Aldebro, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 38,566
3 room housein Kondorfa, Hungary
3 room house
Kondorfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 58,248
4 room housein Jak, Hungary
4 room house
Jak, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 119,661
3 room housein Repcelak, Hungary
3 room house
Repcelak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 159,317
4 room housein Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Bogyiszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 74,472
5 room housein Ercsi, Hungary
5 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 188 m²
€ 146,285
4 room housein Sarbogard, Hungary
4 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m²
€ 119,421
2 room housein Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 79,526
3 room housein Sarbogard, Hungary
3 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 31,917
3 room housein Tapioszecso, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszecso, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 82,185
Housein Gyoemro, Hungary
House
Gyoemro, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 58,248
4 room housein Mezofalva, Hungary
4 room house
Mezofalva, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 133 m²
€ 42,024
4 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 112,772
5 room housein Somogyszentpal, Hungary
5 room house
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 194 m²
€ 200,809
4 room housein Ujszasz, Hungary
4 room house
Ujszasz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 60,908
4 room housein Gyoemro, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 162 m²
€ 343,104
4 room housein Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 118,358
3 room housein Szalanta, Hungary
3 room house
Szalanta, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m²
€ 97,080
3 room housein Apc, Hungary
3 room house
Apc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 38,566
4 room housein Tapioszecso, Hungary
4 room house
Tapioszecso, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 151,338
Housein Jaszbereny, Hungary
House
Jaszbereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 15 m²
€ 9,841
5 room housein Erdotelek, Hungary
5 room house
Erdotelek, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 130,326
6 room housein Jaszszentandras, Hungary
6 room house
Jaszszentandras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 110 m²
€ 92,691

