Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Gödöllő Regional Unit

Residential properties for sale in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

Veresegyhaz
131
Goedoello
85
Pecel
64
Kistarcsa
51
Kerepes
42
Isaszeg
16
544 properties total found
4 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€172,762
5 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€244,703
3 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€273,067
2 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
2 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€244,961
2 room house in Csoemoer, Hungary
2 room house
Csoemoer, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€118,355
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€115,776
1 room apartment in Szada, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szada, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€81,224
3 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€151,876
4 room house in Vacszentlaszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Vacszentlaszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€123,770
4 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
4 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
€252,439
3 room house in Mogyorod, Hungary
3 room house
Mogyorod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€149,555
4 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€210,151
4 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€210,151
2 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€115,776
3 room apartment in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€141,562
3 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€94,117
2 room house in Zsambok, Hungary
2 room house
Zsambok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€77,098
6 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
6 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€373,630
5 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€231,810
4 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
4 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€170,183
4 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
4 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
€180,240
4 room house in Erdokertes, Hungary
4 room house
Erdokertes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
€141,794
3 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€202,415
3 room house in Dany, Hungary
3 room house
Dany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€152,134
6 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
6 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€211,440
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€123,512
5 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€299,084
3 room house in Pecel, Hungary
3 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
€255,275
7 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
7 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
In Veresegyház, in a well-maintained suburban area with family houses, we offer for sale a s…
€541,493
5 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
5 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€281,061

Property types in Gödöllő Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir