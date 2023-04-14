Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Gardonyi jaras
  6. Gardony

Residential properties for sale in Gardony, Hungary

111 properties total found
2 room housein Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 112,078
5 room housein Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 371,809
5 room housein Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 237,797
4 room apartmentin Gardony, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 173,600
2 room housein Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 90,946
5 room housein Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 294,238
4 room housein Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 176,543
3 room housein Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 73,024
5 room housein Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m²
€ 144,176
4 room housein Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 168,250
For English description please call
4 room housein Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 179,217
5 room housein Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 189 m²
€ 398,291
2 room apartmentin Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 120,370
4 room housein Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 139 m²
€ 265,884
4 room housein Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
€ 165,843
5 room housein Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 178,950
3 room housein Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 173,868
2 room housein Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 79,979
3 room housein Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 160,466
3 room housein Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 160,466
3 room apartmentin Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 160,226
5 room housein Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 176,543
1 room apartmentin Gardony, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 96,296
2 room apartmentin Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 176,275
3 room apartmentin Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 141,769
2 room apartmentin Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 123,312
2 room apartmentin Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 111,275
2 room apartmentin Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 115,020
4 room housein Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 62,860
4 room housein Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 167,180
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir