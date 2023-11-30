Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Gardony

Residential properties for sale in Gardony, Hungary

apartments
17
houses
19
36 properties total found
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€140,252
Leave a request
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€158,811
Leave a request
2 room house in Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€172,332
Leave a request
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€179,756
Leave a request
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€193,543
Leave a request
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€158,811
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
House in Gardony, Hungary
House
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 15 m²
€97,032
Leave a request
House in Gardony, Hungary
House
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€63,988
Leave a request
2 room house in Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
9 room house in Gardony, Hungary
9 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
€191,179
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€196,135
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€129,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€163,852
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€140,984
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€215,069
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€137,837
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€160,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€123,230
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€151,868
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€255,587
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€128,606
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€197,341
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€184,858
Leave a request
3 room house in Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€91,524
Leave a request
2 room house in Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€83,657
Leave a request
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€183,547
Leave a request
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€180,951
Leave a request
2 room house in Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€99,654
Leave a request
3 room house in Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€157,322
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir