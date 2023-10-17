Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Fejér, Hungary

Szekesfehervari jaras
116
Szekesfehervar
113
Gardonyi jaras
112
Gardony
98
Bicskei jaras
29
Dunaujvarosi jaras
29
Dunaujvaros
28
Bicske
25
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€58,197
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€164,319
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€53,728
1 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€43,445
4 room apartment in Enying, Hungary
4 room apartment
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
€133,420
1 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€79,692
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€82,806
3 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€94,345
3 room apartment in Etyek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Etyek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€136,247
3 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€89,795
2 room apartment in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€53,728
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€153,985
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€114,894
1 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€74,550
3 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€67,095
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€86,119
1 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€135,854
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€101,543
3 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€111,271
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
€78,925
3 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€72,197
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€123,951
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
€193,819
4 room apartment in Lajoskomarom, Hungary
4 room apartment
Lajoskomarom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
€56,671
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€73,232
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€126,538
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€77,605
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
€511,571
2 room apartment in Mor, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€74,293
2 room apartment in Adony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€46,553

