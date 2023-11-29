UAE
Hungary
Residential
Fejér
Residential properties for sale in Fejér, Hungary
Szekesfehervari jaras
117
Szekesfehervar
63
Gardonyi jaras
56
Dunaujvarosi jaras
44
Gardony
30
Enyingi jaras
22
Martonvasari jaras
18
Dunaujvaros
15
Enying
14
Mori jaras
14
Velence
14
Bicskei jaras
8
Sarbogardi jaras
8
Ercsi
6
Polgardi
5
Pusztaszabolcs
4
Racalmas
4
Sarbogard
4
Bicske
3
Clear all
289 properties total found
2 room house
Gyuro, Hungary
2
1
49 m²
€65,300
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Koszarhegy, Hungary
4
2
135 m²
€191,441
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2
1
42 m²
€72,643
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Nadasdladany, Hungary
2
1
90 m²
€62,677
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Rackeresztur, Hungary
2
1
58 m²
€129,813
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2
1
47 m²
€74,741
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2
1
44 m²
€78,412
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sarszentmihaly, Hungary
2
1
57 m²
€44,058
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2
1
57 m²
€51,138
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Kulcs, Hungary
3
1
80 m²
€117,985
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
2
1
72 m²
€112,766
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2
1
53 m²
€44,320
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3
1
60 m²
€102,250
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Nadap, Hungary
4
30 m²
€60,317
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Lepseny, Hungary
3
1
80 m²
€57,668
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2
1
52 m²
€57,432
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Eloszallas, Hungary
3
1
90 m²
€25,963
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4
1
72 m²
€109,882
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2
1
27 m²
€69,496
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2
1
52 m²
€54,810
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4
1
109 m²
€154,464
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Baracs, Hungary
3
2
100 m²
€91,760
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
2
1
30 m²
€85,230
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Racalmas, Hungary
1
1
20 m²
€28,585
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
3
1
84 m²
€70,807
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Velence, Hungary
10
5
322 m²
€365,835
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Nadap, Hungary
6
1
73 m²
€91,524
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Pakozd, Hungary
5
1
140 m²
€249,135
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sarosd, Hungary
5
1
175 m²
€78,412
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Bicske, Hungary
880 m²
Exclusive family property near Budapest for sale. This exclusive family property is locate…
€6,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
