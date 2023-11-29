Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Fejér, Hungary

Szekesfehervari jaras
117
Szekesfehervar
63
Gardonyi jaras
56
Dunaujvarosi jaras
44
Gardony
30
Enyingi jaras
22
Martonvasari jaras
18
Dunaujvaros
15
289 properties total found
2 room house in Gyuro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyuro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
4 room house in Koszarhegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koszarhegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€191,441
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€72,643
Leave a request
2 room house in Nadasdladany, Hungary
2 room house
Nadasdladany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€62,677
Leave a request
2 room house in Rackeresztur, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeresztur, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€129,813
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€74,741
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sarszentmihaly, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sarszentmihaly, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€44,058
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€51,138
Leave a request
3 room house in Kulcs, Hungary
3 room house
Kulcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€117,985
Leave a request
2 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€112,766
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€44,320
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€102,250
Leave a request
4 room house in Nadap, Hungary
4 room house
Nadap, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 30 m²
€60,317
Leave a request
3 room house in Lepseny, Hungary
3 room house
Lepseny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€57,668
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€57,432
Leave a request
3 room house in Eloszallas, Hungary
3 room house
Eloszallas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€25,963
Leave a request
4 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€109,882
Leave a request
2 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€69,496
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€54,810
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€154,464
Leave a request
3 room house in Baracs, Hungary
3 room house
Baracs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€91,760
Leave a request
2 room house in Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€85,230
Leave a request
House in Racalmas, Hungary
House
Racalmas, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
€28,585
Leave a request
3 room house in Szabadbattyan, Hungary
3 room house
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€70,807
Leave a request
9 room house in Velence, Hungary
9 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 322 m²
€365,835
Leave a request
6 room house in Nadap, Hungary
6 room house
Nadap, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€91,524
Leave a request
5 room house in Pakozd, Hungary
5 room house
Pakozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€249,135
Leave a request
5 room house in Sarosd, Hungary
5 room house
Sarosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
House in Bicske, Hungary
House
Bicske, Hungary
Area 880 m²
Exclusive family property near Budapest for sale. This exclusive family property is locate…
€6,00M
Leave a request

