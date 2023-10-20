Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Fejér, Hungary

Gardonyi jaras
235
Szekesfehervar
194
Gardony
134
Bicskei jaras
72
Dunaujvarosi jaras
63
Martonvasari jaras
56
Enyingi jaras
52
Velence
47
Show more
808 properties total found
3 room house in Lepseny, Hungary
3 room house
Lepseny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€65,070
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€62,457
3 room house in Eloszallas, Hungary
3 room house
Eloszallas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€25,871
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€65,070
6 room house in Balinka, Hungary
6 room house
Balinka, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
€109,757
3 room house in Aba, Hungary
3 room house
Aba, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€57,230
2 room house in Etyek, Hungary
2 room house
Etyek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€65,070
4 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€109,495
2 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€69,251
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€58,772
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€190,767
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€156,534
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€177,178
House in Sarszentagota, Hungary
House
Sarszentagota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€28,746
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€159,408
3 room house in Obarok, Hungary
3 room house
Obarok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
€72,910
3 room house in Bicske, Hungary
3 room house
Bicske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€138,502
2 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
2 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€24,643
3 room house in Baracs, Hungary
3 room house
Baracs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€91,438
5 room house in Tordas, Hungary
5 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€269,139
2 room house in Aba, Hungary
2 room house
Aba, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€92,770
2 room house in Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€84,931
4 room house in Nadasdladany, Hungary
4 room house
Nadasdladany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€91,438
2 room house in Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€117,596
2 room house in Bodajk, Hungary
2 room house
Bodajk, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€75,784
6 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
€221,865
5 room house in Koszarhegy, Hungary
5 room house
Koszarhegy, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
€169,835
4 room house in Enying, Hungary
4 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€86,760
4 room apartment in Enying, Hungary
4 room apartment
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
€135,628
5 room house in Adony, Hungary
5 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
€177,701

