Residential properties for sale in Dorog, Hungary

17 properties total found
2 room housein Dorog, Hungary
2 room house
Dorog, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 76,610
2 room apartmentin Dorog, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dorog, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 66,007
1 room apartmentin Dorog, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dorog, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 48,776
3 room housein Dorog, Hungary
3 room house
Dorog, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 64,946
Housein Dorog, Hungary
House
Dorog, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 28,894
3 room housein Dorog, Hungary
3 room house
Dorog, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 105,770
2 room apartmentin Dorog, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dorog, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 74,224
4 room housein Dorog, Hungary
4 room house
Dorog, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 100,468
2 room apartmentin Dorog, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dorog, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 70,513
Housein Dorog, Hungary
House
Dorog, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 58,054
5 room housein Dorog, Hungary
5 room house
Dorog, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 205 m²
€ 225,059
2 room housein Dorog, Hungary
2 room house
Dorog, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 153,485
Apartment 2 bathroomsin Dorog, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Dorog, Hungary
2 bath 128 m²
€ 83,890
Apartment for sale in central Dorog ( current classification: retail space )It can be reclas…
House 2 bathroomsin Dorog, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Dorog, Hungary
2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 101,330
House 4 bathroomsin Dorog, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Dorog, Hungary
4 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,301
GREEN ENVIRONMENT, BIG PROFIT!!! On Dorog for sale the VI. mine in brink 1141 nms -es one o…
House 2 bathroomsin Dorog, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Dorog, Hungary
2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 83,966
Apartment 1 bathroomin Dorog, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dorog, Hungary
1 bath 69 m²
€ 75,195
Modern 3 SZOBÁS LAKÁS!!! In the city centre of Dorog for sale modern 69 nm ones were being …
