Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Central Transdanubia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

Gardony
98
Esztergomi jaras
59
Veszpremi jaras
52
Balatonfuered
48
Tatabanya
48
Tatabanyai jaras
48
Veszprem
47
Esztergom
44
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 343 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/3
A fully renovated 2 in 1, high-class, elegant apartment is looking for a new owner in downto…
€349,000
1 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€37,275
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€122,109
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€129,821
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€123,265
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€102,571
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Convertible into 3 bedrooms or 2 apartments in a standing gallery apartment! The apartment …
€139,477
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€196,665
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€58,197
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€122,916
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€90,311
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€164,319
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€105,837
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€222,283
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€1,16M
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€116,421
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€124,209
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€68,574
2 room apartment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€68,124
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€410,028
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€186,055
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€92,640
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€155,003
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€116,446
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€105,837
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€147,044
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€114,396
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€62,211
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€56,556
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€53,728

Property types in Central Transdanubia

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir