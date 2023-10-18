UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Hungary
Central Transdanubia
Residential properties for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary
Gardonyi jaras
267
Balatonfueredi jaras
238
Szekesfehervar
228
Tapolcai jaras
220
Esztergomi jaras
193
Gardony
156
Tatabanyai jaras
121
Tatabanya
100
Balatonalmadi jaras
99
Veszpremi jaras
98
Balatonfuered
93
Esztergom
93
Papai jaras
93
Dunaujvarosi jaras
85
Bicskei jaras
77
Veszprem
74
Tatai jaras
71
Martonvasari jaras
67
Papa
58
Mori jaras
48
5 658 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budapest, Hungary
5
3
123 m²
3/3
A fully renovated 2 in 1, high-class, elegant apartment is looking for a new owner in downto…
€349,000
Recommend
7 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
7
3
198 m²
€1,18M
Recommend
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
1
1
35 m²
€99,608
Recommend
2 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
2
1
80 m²
€119,374
Recommend
3 room house
Alsooers, Hungary
3
2
90 m²
€286,055
Recommend
3 room house
Szigliget, Hungary
3
1
80 m²
€215,861
Recommend
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
7
2
160 m²
€220,803
Recommend
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
65 m²
€142,520
Recommend
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
74 m²
€124,705
Recommend
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
50 m²
€103,769
Recommend
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
76 m²
Convertible into 3 bedrooms or 2 apartments in a standing gallery apartment! The apartment …
€139,235
Recommend
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
68 m²
€196,325
Recommend
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2
1
27 m²
€68,455
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2
1
52 m²
€58,097
Recommend
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
41 m²
€122,703
Recommend
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
7
1
201 m²
€193,741
Recommend
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
42 m²
€77,238
Recommend
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
51 m²
€90,154
Recommend
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5
2
260 m²
€769,799
Recommend
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
4
2
280 m²
€439,147
Recommend
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5
1
72 m²
€188,575
Recommend
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4
2
90 m²
€154,735
Recommend
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5
1
86 m²
€175,142
Recommend
House
Sarszentagota, Hungary
1
1
50 m²
€28,415
Recommend
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4
1
109 m²
€164,034
Recommend
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
57 m²
€105,654
Recommend
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
71 m²
€221,898
Recommend
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
2
98 m²
€1,16M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
50 m²
€116,219
Recommend
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
2
90 m²
€123,994
Recommend
Property types in Central Transdanubia
apartments
houses
Properties features in Central Transdanubia, Hungary
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
