Residential properties for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

Gardonyi jaras
267
Balatonfueredi jaras
238
Szekesfehervar
228
Tapolcai jaras
220
Esztergomi jaras
193
Gardony
156
Tatabanyai jaras
121
Tatabanya
100
5 658 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/3
A fully renovated 2 in 1, high-class, elegant apartment is looking for a new owner in downto…
€349,000
7 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
7 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
€1,18M
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€99,608
2 room house in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room house
Tapolca, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€119,374
3 room house in Alsooers, Hungary
3 room house
Alsooers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€286,055
3 room house in Szigliget, Hungary
3 room house
Szigliget, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€215,861
7 room house in Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€220,803
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€142,520
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€124,705
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€103,769
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Convertible into 3 bedrooms or 2 apartments in a standing gallery apartment! The apartment …
€139,235
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€196,325
2 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€68,455
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€58,097
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€122,703
7 room house in Budapest, Hungary
7 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
€193,741
2 room house in Budapest, Hungary
2 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€77,238
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€90,154
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€769,799
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€439,147
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€188,575
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€154,735
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€175,142
House in Sarszentagota, Hungary
House
Sarszentagota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€28,415
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€164,034
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€105,654
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€221,898
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€1,16M
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€116,219
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€123,994

