Villas for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

Villa 4 room villa in Toek, Hungary
Villa 4 room villa
Toek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 3
The real estate is located in Zsámbék, in a quiet, green area, close to the surrounding moun…
€227,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 3
We are particularly pleased to present you this perfect family home, which has always been l…
€485,000
Villa 9 room villa in Budaoers, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 19
Area 400 m²
We are particularly pleased to offer you a generously designed, top modern luxury villa in B…
€1,79M
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 8
Area 500 m²
We are particularly pleased to offer you a luxury house for sale in an elegant and quiet res…
Price on request
Villa Villa 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Albertirsa, Hungary
Villa Villa 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Albertirsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
A place where the history and the tradition, the past and the present live with us! From B…
€167,464
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms with balcony, in good condition, with Very good brightness in Budapest, Hungary
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms with balcony, in good condition, with Very good brightness
Budapest, Hungary
Bathrooms count 5
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 4
I offer it for sale the undermentioned luxury fork onto representative aims. The house's…
€897,129

