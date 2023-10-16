Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Baranya, Hungary

Pecs
542
Siklosi jaras
77
Komloi jaras
60
Mohacsi jaras
54
Komlo
45
Kozarmisleny
39
Harkany
33
Pecsvaradi jaras
30
963 properties total found
7 room house in Pecsvarad, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€48,992
5 room house in Nagykozar, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykozar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€244,703
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€127,638
6 room house in Szalatnak, Hungary
6 room house
Szalatnak, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€77,356
House in Pogany, Hungary
House
Pogany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€38,652
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€66,526
1 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€40,999
3 room house in Sellye, Hungary
3 room house
Sellye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€46,414
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€100,305
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€77,330
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€53,634
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€69,105
2 room apartment in Harkany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€64,206
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€46,156
4 room house in Magyarszek, Hungary
4 room house
Magyarszek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€309,424
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€128,927
3 room house in Vokany, Hungary
3 room house
Vokany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€118,613
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€66,784
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€283,613
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€154,712
2 room house in Siklosi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Siklosi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€19,339
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€141,820
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€120,933
3 room house in Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€97,984
2 room house in Nagypall, Hungary
2 room house
Nagypall, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€45,124
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
€231,810
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€335,184
8 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
€514,418
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€51,313
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€87,412

